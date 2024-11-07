The Hearth Summit Bangalore is set to bring together around 150 changemakers to explore the intersections of wellbeing and social change. Organised by the Bangalore Creative Circus, the summit focuses on the personal growth of changemakers, enabling them to be more effective in tackling global challenges in sectors such as climate, health, justice, equity, and education.

Rooted in the concept of a “hearth” – a gathering space around a fire – the event aims to nurture a culture of social impact grounded in inner wellbeing. Inspired by historical leaders like Gandhi and Mandela, who drew strength from inner journeys, the summit underscores that sustainable social change is built from within.

Following the global Hearth Summit in Bilbao in 2022, the Bengaluru edition is part of a series of seventeen summits worldwide, aiming to create an enduring network of changemakers.

The program promises a collection of thought-provoking talks, interactive workshops, and artistic experiences. Attendees can engage in sessions on ancestral healing, spiritual ecology, and conversations on “Ecological Belonging” with speakers such as Abhayraj Naik, Dr. Mala Kapadia, and Naveen Vasudevan.

Partners supporting the event include Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, Museum of Art and Photography, NIMHANS, and Anaadi Foundation, underscoring the diversity and depth of perspectives offered.

The first day includes a keynote address by Archana KR of Sanitation Ninja, followed by a folk music performance by Shilpa Mudbi. Day two features a keynote from philanthropist Rohini Nilekani and a Hindustani music session by Sruthi Bode.

All-day art installations and cultural performances, such as playback theatre and Dances of Universal Peace, aim to foster emotional connection and reflection among participants.

On November 9 and 10 at Bangalore Creative Circus. For more information hearthsummitbangalore.com