ADVERTISEMENT

Bangalore Club gets hoax bomb threat mail

Published - August 08, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a bomb hoax mail to  Bangalore Club, Lavelle Road, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint by Col. K.K. Nair, secretary of the club, the police charged the accused with criminal intimidation by anonymous communication and public mischief for further investigation.

In his complaint, Col. Nair said that he noticed the mail on his official ID from “arjundurai rajasankar” around 8.30 a.m. claiming that a bomb had been placed on the club premises which would explode by 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mail also mentioned many unrelated topics such as the names of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party leaders. The mail was undersigned “al badr.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police, along with the bomb disposal squad, conducted a thorough check before terming the mail a hoax. The secretary of the club later approached the court and got permission from the court concerned to file a case in this regard.

The police are now trying to track down the sender based on the IP address. The police said a similar threat mail had been sent to a school in Chennai earlier stating that a student’s bag was packed with RDX in March this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US