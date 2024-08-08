GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bangalore Club gets hoax bomb threat mail

Published - August 08, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR against an unknown person for sending a bomb hoax mail to  Bangalore Club, Lavelle Road, on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by Col. K.K. Nair, secretary of the club, the police charged the accused with criminal intimidation by anonymous communication and public mischief for further investigation.

In his complaint, Col. Nair said that he noticed the mail on his official ID from “arjundurai rajasankar” around 8.30 a.m. claiming that a bomb had been placed on the club premises which would explode by 6 p.m.

The mail also mentioned many unrelated topics such as the names of Tamil Nadu’s ruling party leaders. The mail was undersigned “al badr.”

The police, along with the bomb disposal squad, conducted a thorough check before terming the mail a hoax. The secretary of the club later approached the court and got permission from the court concerned to file a case in this regard.

The police are now trying to track down the sender based on the IP address. The police said a similar threat mail had been sent to a school in Chennai earlier stating that a student’s bag was packed with RDX in March this year.

