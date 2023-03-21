Bangalore Club booked for organising music programme late at night

March 21, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Bengaluru

The Cubbon Park police registered an FIR against Bangalore Club on Lavelle Road on March 19 for allegedly organising a music programme late at night, causing noise pollution and disturbing the neighbourhood..

Based on a complaint by Ameerali, a police officer from Cubbon Park station, police charged the president, manager, entertainment committee, DJ and staff of the club under various sections of the Karnataka Police Act.

Following a complaint by residents, Mr. Ameerali, who was on night patrol, went to the club. He noticed that the club had organised a music event titled 'Those were the Days'. The programme went on till late in the night, causing disturbance and also violated rules, Mr. Ameerali said.

The police will issue a notice to the accused to appear before them for questioning.