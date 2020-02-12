Bandh unlikely to hit life in Bengaluru

The Karnataka bandh called by several Kannada organisations on Thursday is unlikely to impact daily life in Bengaluru.

Bus and metro services will run as per schedule, though certain taxi unions have extended their support. The organisations that have called for the bandh are demanding the implementation of Sarojini Mahishi report by providing more jobs for Kannadigas in the State.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) officials said that operations would not be affected. “No employee unions of the Corporation are taking part in the strike. Our services will run as usual on Thursday,” said a KSRTC official.

On the other hand, a few taxi drivers’ associations have announced that they are supporting the bandh. Somashekar of Namma Chalakara Trade Union said that drivers attached to various taxi aggregators will take part in the bandh. However, tourist taxi operators have extended only moral support.

Radhakrishna Holla, president of the Karnataka State Tourist Operators Union, said “Our business is already under loss due to various factors so we are not participating in the strike. However, we will give moral support.”

Auto unions in the city are also divided over supporting the bandh call.

Schools and colleges will function as normal.