Bandh unlikely to have much impact on city

The nationwide bandh call given by trade unions is expected to have minimal impact on Bengaluru city.

While BMTC and KSRTC buses, metro, autos, and taxis are expected to ply as usual, banking services might be hit with clerical staff supporting the bandh call. A section of educational institutions have decided to play it safe and declared a holiday. Some universities too have postponed examinations scheduled for the day. Hospitals, pharmacies, hotels, petrol bunks, malls, and cinemas are expected to stay open.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has said in a statement that strict action will be initiated against anyone trying to force a bandh.

S.R. Umashankar, Principal Secretary of the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, stated that the local authorities could take a call based on the situation.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be held as per schedule. Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has postponed the pharmacy examination scheduled on Wednesday. The university will inform a new date later.

Managing Director of BMTC C .Shikha said that a decision has been taken not to grant leave to employees on Wednesday. “We had a discussion with the union of our employees, and the office-bearers told us that they are not taking part in the bandh,” she said.

Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yashwanth said that BMRCL will operate metro services as per the schedule.

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi has cautioned State-run road transport corporation employees against participating in the bandh. He has threatened pay cuts for those not turning up for work.

C.N. Sreenivas, general secretary of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (affiliated to CITU), said that auto drivers who are members of the organisation will take part in the bandh. “We are demanding that the Union government withdraw amendments to the Motor Vehicles Act. Auto drivers have no social security. The government must provide ESI, insurance, PF, and other facilities to drivers who are in unorganised sectors.” However, not all unions are supporting the call.

Taxi unions in the city are also unlikely to take part in the bandh, Somashekar of Namma Chalakara Sangha said. “Owing to government policies, taxi drivers are in distress. But participating in a daylong bandh is difficult for them as they end up losing their earnings. Moreover, the police have denied permission for rallies. A majority of the taxis are likely to ply on the road on Wednesday.”

The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels’ Association and Bengaluru Petroleum Dealers’ Association have announced that it will run business as usual. Traders of APMC in Yeshwantpur too have said that the market will be open.