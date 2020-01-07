Bandh: No permission for procession

Around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in and around the city to monitor the law and order situation on Wednesday for the all-India bandh called by trade unions. Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that no organisation will be allowed to take out rallies or processions.

“This decision was taken for safety and security reasons. However, permission has been granted for organisations to protest at Freedom Park. We will take strict action against the organisers in case of any eventualities,” said Mr. Rao. Senior police officers have been instructed to take measures under Section 107 of the CrPC and get an undertaking from the organisers concerned that protests will be peaceful. “Allowing processions may lead to traffic problems. There are chances that mischief-mongers may misuse this to disrupt the peace,” Mr. Rao added.

The jurisdictional police have been instructed to provide security cover to public places, including bus stands, railway stations, metro stations and Kempegowda International Airport.

Two additional commissioners, along with 11 DCPs, 23 ACPs, and 111 police inspectors, are part of 10,000 police personnel that will be deployed. Reserve force platoons and home guards have also been roped in.

Cash operations will be affected: Banks

A majority of clerical staff in banks will stay away from work as part of today’s bandh, and cash operations won't be available in most branches, as per information shared by banks in the city.

“Most clerical staff are part of some union or the other. Therefore, a majority of them will be supporting the bandh. However, it will be business as usual for officers and top executives in our bank. All our branches will remain open unless there is some external obstruction,'' said a senior executive at Federal Bank.

State Bank of India said, there would be work flow disruption as many unions and members have taken the call for protest seriously. “The Union government's decision to merge multiple banks has upset a large community of bank workers in the country,” said a top official at a foreign bank.