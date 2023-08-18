August 18, 2023 12:16 pm | Updated 12:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

Residents of 4th T block in Banashankari 6th stage were aghast to see a 11 KV cable passing through a manhole that was opened as it was overflowing. The cause for overflow was the line was choked.

According to the residents, the manhole was damaged and got choked by the laying of insulated power cables, which the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (Bescom) was also unaware of. When it started overflowing, residents first informed the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

BWSSB staff, along with residents, opened the manhole and found a power cable. On seeing the cable, BWSSB staff refused to carry out the work fearing electrocution.

When a few days back overflow increased, the residents again requested the BWSSB to fix the problem, as the street was inundated with sewage. BWSSB workers took a risk and repaired it.

Vajapeyam Srivatsa, a resident, said residents pooled in money and laid cement around the manhole to ensure mud or debris did not fall inside the pit.

But, Mr. Srivatsa said, as the sewage was overflowing, there was a possibility of electrocution. Although the cable was insulated, any damage to the insulation would enable electricity to pass through water. When Bescom realised the gravity of the problem, they started work to shift the cable from the manhole, but only after the problem was reported to the office of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’.

An Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Bescom, said, “In many places, cables have passed through manholes. They do not pose any risk, as these cables are insulated. However, when they receive complaints from residents about the same, the contractors are directed to shift the line. The cables are safe, and there is no need to worry. Cables will be damaged only if someone uses a sickle while digging.”

Nagaraj S.R., General Manager (CR), Bescom told The Hindu, “This is an isolated case. Sometimes, errors happen. Earlier, when underground cables were being laid, trenches were dug. One could see clearly the route of the cable from above. Nowadays, the horizontal drilling method is preferred. In this method, workers cannot see what’s under the ground. As a result, the cable passed through a manhole. When such cases are found, cables will be shifted.”