GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ban smart phones too on school campuses: Association

Published - August 13, 2024 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) has appealed to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to ban smart watches on school campuses on the lines of mobile phones.

Halanur Lepakshi, president of RUPSA, addressing a press meet on Tuesday, said that like mobile phones, smart watches too were being misused on school campuses.

“Students bring smart watches to school and they get distracted in classrooms. Students use them to take photos, play games, watch videos etc. Just like how mobiles are not allowed on campuses, these should also be banned. We will submit the memorandum to the department in this regard,” he said.

He also, urged the DSEL to take stern action against the illegal tuition centres running illegally in north Karnataka, alleging that government school headmasters are involved with tuition centres.

Related Topics

school / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.