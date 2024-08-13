Ban smart phones too on school campuses: Association

Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) has appealed to the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) to ban smart watches on school campuses on the lines of mobile phones.

Halanur Lepakshi, president of RUPSA, addressing a press meet on Tuesday, said that like mobile phones, smart watches too were being misused on school campuses.

“Students bring smart watches to school and they get distracted in classrooms. Students use them to take photos, play games, watch videos etc. Just like how mobiles are not allowed on campuses, these should also be banned. We will submit the memorandum to the department in this regard,” he said.

He also, urged the DSEL to take stern action against the illegal tuition centres running illegally in north Karnataka, alleging that government school headmasters are involved with tuition centres.