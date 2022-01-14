Ban on two-wheelers on NICE Road at night

Bengaluru

From this Sunday onwards, those riding scooters and motorcycles will no longer be allowed to use NICE Road at night. Two-wheelers will be barred from NICE Road from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting January 16. Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Ltd, the firm which runs NICE Road, said the ban was issued on the directions of the city’s traffic chief keeping in mind the safety of commuters.

Sources in the Bengaluru City Traffic Police said the direction was issued after observing a rise in fatal accidents involving two-wheelers. Most of the accidents took place at night.

Two major accidents were reported on NICE Road over the last one month, but neither involved two-wheelers. Four persons were killed in a serial accident involving a truck last week and three women were killed when they were run over by a car in the first week of December. However, senior traffic police officials from the area said, on an average, at least one case involving two-wheelers is reported almost every week.

Traffic police say the lack of adequate street lighting may be causing many of these accidents. “In our analysis, the lack of adequate lighting on the road is one of the major contributors to accidents at night. But when we raised this issue, the firm pointed to guidelines of highways which don’t stipulate street lights. The problem is NICE Road has large traffic volumes of trucks and mega carriers during the night, and drivers in these vehicles often cannot even see a two-wheeler on the road in the darkness. Many accidents have been caused because of this. To avoid this, we have directed the firm to bar two-wheelers at night,” explained B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Traffic police have also observed a few youths indulging in wheeling and racing on the highway, though more often than not, this occurs during the day. However, the road is not entirely free of the menace at night either, say motorists.