Bengaluru

Ban on plastic: What will vendors do

Ban on plastic: What will vendors do
Ban on single-use plastic from July 1, 2022 | Video Credit: Adithi Holla & Samhitha B S


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
First day of single-use plastic ban: Less awareness, no enforcement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2022 5:11:57 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/ban-on-plastic-what-will-vendors-do/article65592534.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY