Ban on entry of devotees to temples on weekends and general holidays in Bengaluru

11 August 2021 18:04 IST

DC says the restrictions will apply during the month of ‘Shravan’

To contain the spread of COVID-19 in Bengaluru, the district administration has banned the entry of the general public and devotees to temples on Saturdays, Sundays and general holidays during the month of ‘Shravan’.

The ban applies to both private temples and those coming under the Endowment Department of the Karnataka government.

On other days, devotees will be allowed to enter the temples following all rules of the Karnataka government and the Central government to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner J. Manjunath issued the order on August 11, as per provisions of COVID-19 Regulations Rules 2020 and Disaster Management Act 2005.