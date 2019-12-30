BAMUL seeks ₹3 per litre hike in milk prices

The Bangalore Urban, Rural and Ramanagara District Co-operative Milk Producers Societies Union Limited (BAMUL) has appealed to the State government to raise retail milk price by ₹3/litre.

This comes in the backdrop of the Union government announcing an incentive of ₹2 to milk producers in Bengaluru and Ramanagara districts from January 1 to beat drought, and the increasing input cost for producers. Now they are being paid ₹26 per litre. This benefit will be only for milk producers of BAMUL.

“We have appealed to the government through the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (KMF) to hike the consumer price by a minimum of ₹3/litre,” said Narasimhamurthy, president, BAMUL.

He said 75% of the profit gained by hiking consumer price will be passed on to milk producers.

“The drought has hit milk producers severely. Lack of rain has led to a scarcity of wet and dry grass as well as water. This problem would worsen our lives in summer. In addition to this, the price of fodder has gone up. Also, the maintenance of bullocks has turned out to be expensive, ” he said.

The impact of drought has been so severe that there has been a significant drop in the yield of milk – from over 18 lakh litres per day earlier this year to 15.63 lakh litres in December 2019.

The ₹2 incentive will help farmers feed the cattle better, which will improve yield, he said.

BAMUL presently has a profit of ₹32 crore with three more months to go for closure of the financial year. The incentive will put a burden of ₹3.5 crore per month on BAMUL, which they are confident of recovering by the end of the fiscal.