Bakery owner killed in cylinder blast

Mohammed Azeez, a 63-year-old bakery owner who sustained severe burns due to an explosion caused by LPG cylinder leakage on Saturday morning, succumbed to the injuries on Tuesday.

The deceased Azeez, who owned a bakery in Gangondanahalli, switched on the gas stove to make tea early in the morning and lit a cigarette, which led to the explosion. Due to the impact, the bakery was damaged and Azeez sustained third degree burn injuries. He was taken to Victoria hospital from where he was shifted to a hospital in Kerala, where he succumbed.

The Chandra Layout police have taken up a case and are investigating.