Bakery employee arrested, 10 kg of marijuana seized in Bengaluru

The accused, a native of Bihar, used to source drugs from his contacts in Odisha and sell it to his customers

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 27, 2022 19:46 IST

The narcotics wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Saturday arrested a 42-year-old bakery employee and recovered 10 kg of marijuana which he was selling to his customers.

The accused has been identified as Manikumar Singh, a native of Bihar and employed in a bakery at Marathahalli. According to the police, the accused used to source the drugs from his contact in Odisha and selling it to his customers, who are mainly labourers from Uttar Pradesh who were regular visitors to his bakery.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided his bakery and caught him red handed before searching his rented house and recovering the rest of the drugs which he had stored.

In another incident, the Wilson Garden police arrested a 34-year-old rowdy-sheeter and recovered 21 kg of marijuana from him. The accused Pagalavan used to move around on a bike to peddle drugs in and around the area. Based on a tip-off , the police arrested the accused, who, the police said, confessed that after being released from prison, he resorted to drug peddling to earn quick money. The police have booked him under NDPS Act and are probing further to ascertain the source of drugs.

