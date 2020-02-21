Bajrang Dal makes father say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’

A group of Bajrang Dal activists grilled Amulya’s father Vaji at Gubbagadde village in Koppa taluk over her objectionable statement made at a public function in Bengaluru and compelled him to shout “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. A few activists wanted to know her father’s opinion on his daughter’s statement and also asked if he would allow her to come back home after this incident. They made him say, “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

In a video clip, recorded by the activists, Amulya’s father is seen saying that he was opposed to his daughter’s statement and he would not be bothered if she did not get bail. “I am against her statement. I often told her not to make provocative speeches, but she did not listen to me. She is not in touch with the family for the last five days,” he said.

Further, her father said that Amulya was “influenced by some Muslim people”. “I am a heart patient. I asked her to come home. But she refused,” he said.