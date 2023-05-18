Baiyyappanahalli-K.R. Pura section of Namma Metro likely to be operational by July 15

May 18, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s much-awaited Baiyyappanahalli-K.R. Pura Metro segment may open for commercial operations on July 15. Prior to the announcement of dates for Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. had opened the metro line from K.R. Pura to Whitefield, covering a distance of 13.71 km, providing metro connectivity to the city’s IT corridor for the first time. However, the missing link between K.R. Pura and Baiyyappanahalli only meant the metro line is fully not utilised.

The line has 12 stations. However, a stretch of close to 2 km could not be opened due to pending works. Due to the missing link, metro passengers are forced to use feeder service for a distance of 5 km to reach K.R. Puram after getting down at Baiyyappanahalli. Feeder services run by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) are being utilised by up to 8,000 passengers every day.

Track-laying work on

Speaking to The Hindu, a BMRCL official said that the target has been set for July 15 to open the 2 km stretch. “The track-laying work has been going on and once the traction, signalling and other related works are completed, trial run will be carried out before approaching the Commissioner of metro railway safety for an inspection.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Close to 27,000 passengers are using the new K.R. Pura to Whitefield metro line. A major jump in patronage is expected only after the BMRCL opens the entire 15.5-km metro line. The K.R. Puram-Whitefield Namma Metro line was inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25.

The line is part of the extended purple line from Baiyyappanahalli to Whitefield, built under phase II of the Namma Metro project. The BMRCL has spent close to ₹4,500 crore to build the K.R. Puram to Whitefield line. According to the officials, the BMRCL has spent around ₹5,000 crore on building an extended metro line from Baiyyappanahalli to Whitefield under Phase II. The 13-km line cost close to ₹4,500 crore for civil construction, land acquisition, traction, signaling and others. In the past, BMRCL missed several deadlines to open the line.

Commuters happy

Prasanna Kumar, a commuter, said, “The government should have completed the whole project and opened for the operations. However, BMRCL’s promise to complete the pending work by July 15 and start the commercial operation will benefit the passengers since many have to take feeder service which is a waste of time.”

Another commuter Lavanya Shekhar said, “This will changes the lives of lakhs of IT/BT employees forever, in this stretch. Now, using feeder service has become problematic. Because of the incomplete line many of my colleagues have started using their personal vehicles to commute to office. Hope they will start using the metro once the line is completely opened.”

New Foot Overbridge

Meanwhile, the BMRCL is constructing a new FoB for the benefit of pedestrians near Benniganahalli metro station. According to the officials the existing FoB, located near Tin Factory, will be dismantled once the new FoB is ready.