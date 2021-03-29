Baiyappanahalli terminal to be operational shortly: Railway Board chairman

29 March 2021 07:37 IST

The terminal is expected to handle 32 pairs of trains

The country’s first ever centralised AC terminal Sir M. Visvesvaraya Railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli, which is all set for commercial operations, was inspected by Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma on Sunday. Once operational, the terminal is expected to handle 32 pairs of trains.

After the inspection, he told mediapersons that facilities provided at the new terminal are in tune with the development of Bengaluru. “The Railways has provided state of the art facilities, which include centralised AC, seven platforms, escalators, spacious parking lots. The terminal will give the much-needed respite for railway passengers as it will help in decongesting the other two operational terminals (KSR Bengaluru and Yeshwanthpur) in the city,” he said.

Asked about the inauguration date, he said, “We are waiting for a date from the Prime Minister’s Office, and the terminal will be operational shortly.”

About maintenance of the AC station once it becomes operational, the Divisional Railway Manager (Bengaluru) Ashok Kumar Verma said an agency has already been roped in to maintain cleanliness. Officials claimed that platforms and other public areas of the station will be cleaned on a regular basis, like metro stations. The new terminal is spread over 4,200 square metres and can handle passenger footfall of 50,000.

Replying to a question on what measures the South Western Railway (SWR) is taking to improve patronage for the airport train services, General Manager of SWR Ajay Kumar Singh said that, at present, demand for unreserved tickets is not promising and action will be taken to improve the ridership once the COVID-19 situation improves. Hardly 100 people travel each day in five pairs of trains from the city to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

More trains to be operated in coming days

Replying on question about operation of train services across the country in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said Indian Railways has resumed 90% of suburban train services in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata by maintaining COVID-19 related protocols and social distancing norms.

“Prior to the lockdown, we used to run 1,702 mail express trains per day out of which 1,315 trains are operational now. When it comes to passengers trains, we are running about 10% because they are unreserved and protocols needs to be followed strictly. We are constantly in touch with State governments and the Health Ministry regarding permitting people to travel without reservations. Moving forward, every day, we are increasing the number of services, especially mail express.”

He further said that the Railways had made notable achievements in terms of operating freight trains after the outbreak of the pandemic. “Freight services were not operational for four months after the outbreak. But later, it picked up well. In the current financial year, we have carried more freight than the entire period of last year. We are expected to touch the highest ever freight loading in the history of railways, indicating that the economy is bouncing back and railways is the engine of economic growth,” he added.

“Traditionally, we were carrying iron ore, steel, coal, cement and others. However, this year, we added different stream of traffic by loading automobiles, fly ash, sand and other items,” he said.