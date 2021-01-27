Baiyappanahalli terminal on track for mid- February opening

27 January 2021 07:26 IST

It has been built on the lines of the one at Kempegowda International Airport

South Western Railways (SWR) is hoping to complete pending works of the new ‘Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal’ at Baiyyappanahalli by mid-February.

The terminal is built on the lines of the one at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and is being projected as a future transport hub. SWR plans to run-long distance train services from the terminal to various destinations in the country, including Mumbai and Chennai. Officials are also contemplating running intra-State services from the terminal.

Last year, officials had maintained that the terminal, which was sanctioned in 2015-16, would start commercial operations by May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors, work got delayed. SWR is hoping to meet the February deadline. Once operational, the new terminal will help decongest Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station and Yeshwantpur railway station.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the new facility. SWR estimates that the project cost is ₹314 crore.

SWR Chief PRO E. Vijaya said, “The new terminal is spread to over 4,200 square metres and can handle passenger footfall of 50,000 per day. It has seven platforms, eight stabling lines and three pit lines. It can handle 50 trains every day.”

The terminal has been designed to maximise comfort for passengers. It has a fully air-conditioned lobby, waiting hall, real-time passenger information system, VIP lounge, and a food court. It has a water recycling plant of four-lakh-litre capacity and provision for rainwater harvesting.

Rail activist K.N. Krishna Prasad said, “This is a long-delayed project. The authorities should expedite completion of the project. At present, the terminal lacks integration with Namma Metro stations. The absence of a good network with Old Madras Road is also a concern. There is a need to prioritise construction of the RoB in Baiyappanahalli, which has been pending for years. Not having good access to the terminal may result in poor passenger footfall.”

A few days ago, higher officials of BBMP and SWR had visited the area to discuss the building of access roads. The BBMP has proposed a four-lane road from the terminal to Old Madras Road.