Baiyappanahalli RoB to be ready by October-end

But, it is likely to be open to motorists only by January

The long-awaited Railway over Bridge (RoB) project at Baiyappanahalli is likely to be completed by the end of October, but despite waiting for years, motorists will not be able to use it till January next year. They will be able to use the two-lane RoB only after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) completes constructing the approaching roads

The RoB is crucial as it connects Old Madras Road with the newly built Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal. The South Western Railways has spent ₹314 crore to build the swanky AC terminal but is not in a position to start commercial operations due to the poor road network from both Old Madras Road and Banaswadi sides. In September, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the terminal will be inaugurated after “connectivity glitches” are fixed.

The project was initially sanctioned in 2000-01, but was delayed for two decades. Officials cited delays in procuring defence land as one of the major hurdles. It was only in 2019 that the issues were resolved.

“The RoB project was taken up under a cost-sharing basis by the SWR and the State Government. The two-lane 710 metre RoB will be made functional after the BBMP completes the approaching road works. All types of vehicles will be allowed to use it once operational,” said Aneesh Hegde, Chief PRO of SWR.

At present, authorities have blocked the access road from Old Madras Road side; however, two-wheeler riders use the gaps between barriers to use the muddy approach road.

When contacted a BBMP official said: “Prior to building the approach road, there is need to build a drainage system. Works are likely to be completed by January.”

The BBMP has also planned a ₹260 crore mega project, an elevated rotary flyover at Maruthi Sevanagar-IOC junction, to provide access to the terminal area as well as to Kammanahalli, Banaswadi, Old Madras Road, and other parts of the city. A proposal has been sent to the State Government for approval. Till this project becomes a reality, authorities have to make sure that RoB is functional and that the existing roads connecting to the terminal are upgraded.