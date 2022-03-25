Baiyappanahalli-M.G. Road metro service to be curtailed from 9.30 p.m. on March 26
Disruption in services is because of maintenance work between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Road stations
Namma Metro services on the Purple Line will face disruptions on Saturday night from 9.30 p.m. onwards as Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation will take up civil maintenance work between Indiranagar and Swami Vivekananda Road stations.
Services between Baiyappanahalli and M.G. Road metro stations will be curtailed from 9.30 p.m. onwards, said BMRCL in a press release. Trains will run only between M.G. Road and Kengeri metro stations as per the schedule. The last train towards Baiyappanahalli will leave Kengeri metro station at 9 p.m., while from Baiyappanahalli towards Kengeri it will leave at 9.30 p.m.
Services will resume as per the schedule at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Metro train services on the Green Line will not be affected.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.