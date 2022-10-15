Bahai community of Bengaluru to hold a discourse on October 16

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bahai community of Bengaluru has organised a discourse on ‘Fostering a culture of peace, contributing to social betterment’ in Bengaluru on October 16.

Dr. Chetan Parikh, former professor of IIIT-B, will deliver the discourse along with the representative of Mysore Lancers at the event which will be held at the Bahai Centre, Spencer House, 82, Coles Road from 10.45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The descendants of Mysore Lancers and members of the Baha’i community are gathering on the occasion to recount the saga of courage shown by the Mysore Lancers and to remember Abdu’l-Baha who was a champion of peace and reconciliation. Those interested in attending the event may contact Dinesh Rao on 99453 21349 for more information.