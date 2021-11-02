Baggage handling failure: Long delay in getting luggage back irks air passengers in Bengaluru

Bengaluru

02 November 2021 08:37 IST

BIAL has maintained the issue was resolved at 12.20 p.m. on Monday

A breakdown in the baggage handling system disrupted flight services for the second straight day on Monday at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Passengers complained that they waited for hours near the baggage belt after landing at the airport to collect their luggage.

On the other hand, those who had travelled on Sunday from Bengaluru to various destinations continued to vent their ire on social media alleging IndiGo airlines failed to deliver missing luggages. Many passengers said that they did not get their luggage even after 12 to 20 hours.

Amijit Hazarika, who travelled from Bengaluru to Goa, said after reaching Goa, he found that his luggage was left at Bengaluru. “I just have my T-shirt and jeans with me now. No response from IndiGo Goa call centre. Where is my luggage?” his Twitter message read.

People who had gone to their home towns to celebrate the festivals are disappointed with the delay in delivery of luggages. Amit Jha, in his complaint to the airline, said, “Very disappointed by the service. People are travelling for celebrating Diwali/Chhath. Check-in baggage is missing!”

Vardaan Sharma, who travelled from Bengaluru to Chandigarh, said, “I have filled out the PIR form but have not heard anything since. It is difficult to manage only with the clothes on my back. Any update would be appreciated.”

Shalini Sahu, who had not received her luggage, said, “We need the clarity of whether the luggage is coming today or not. We were promised yesterday that we will get our stuff max by today morning. There has been no update. What is the ETA. People have important stuff stranded with you.”

IndiGo replied to the aggrieved passengers by saying: “Due to baggage belt failure at Bengaluru airport, there are bags that are left behind and our team is working on priority to get those delivered at the earliest.”

Ramesh B.H., who had planned for a trip to Rameswaram, said, “We had the materials needed for the rituals to be performed in Rameswaram. We had our clothes, medicines and other essentials in the bag. The plan of going to Rameswaram got cancelled. We paid an extra day of rent for the room in which we stayed.”

In a statement, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that a technical issue in the baggage handling system had disrupted baggage sorting at the airport on October 31 and the first half of November 1. This had an impact on the flights of Indigo.

“The issue was resolved at 12.20 p.m today (November 1). We are extending all our support to IndiGo to manage the situation and working closely with the airline to ensure that the misconnected bags reach passengers. We sincerely regret the inconvenience this has caused to passengers,” said a spokesperson of the BIAL.