Bengaluru

Bad weather: 15 flights diverted to KIA

As many as 13 Chennai-bound flights were diverted to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Thursday due to bad weather conditions.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) had suspended the arrival of flight operations at Chennai due to severe rains and heavy cross winds.

A spokesperson of the Bengaluru International Airport Limited said that among the 13 flights, an international flight from Dubai also landed at Bengaluru Airport.

In addition to this, two Tirupati-bound flights were also diverted to Bengaluru.


