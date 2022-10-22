Bad roads taking a toll on people’s spine health

Roads with potholes, coupled with unscientific speed-breakers, are taking a toll on people’s backs, say doctors. | Photo Credit: File photo

When 25-year-old Ahmed Faraz lost balance of his bike when he tried to dodge a pothole in Bengaluru, his 67-year-old mother riding pillion ended up with a lumbar vertebral compression fracture.

Doctors at a private hospital, where she was treated, said that she was fortunate to recover with conservative treatment and did not require surgery.

“Spine compression fractures are serious, and they can cause painful or debilitating symptoms that interfere with the person’s quality of life. Women pillion riders, especially those wearing a saree and sitting on one side are at a higher risk of getting injured,” said Ravikumar Mukartihal, consultant orthopaedic and robotic joint replacement surgeon at SPARSH hospital, who treated the woman.

Stating that there is a rise in the number of people with spinal and cervical pain, Dr. Mukartihal said most of them are either two-wheeler riders or commute in autorickshaws. “Roads with potholes, coupled with unscientific speed-breakers, are taking a toll on people’s backs. Potholes, along with a sedentary lifestyle, are a deadly combination,” he said.

Accidents

N.K. Venkataramana, founder chairman and director, Brains Super-Speciality Hospital, said potholes are notorious particularly at night as well as during the rains in causing falls and accidents. “Many two-wheeler accidents are caused due to the potholes. In addition, people commuting in four wheelers too can develop back pain, disc-prolapse and the elderly with osteoporosis can even have a fracture of the spine. Besides, pre-existing spine problems can also get aggravated,” he said.

“The second common manmade disaster is to have road humps of different sizes and at unexpected locations. They are equally dangerous for two-wheeler riders as well as other vehicles,” the doctor said.

Ramachandran G., spine surgeon and consultant at Sakra World Hospital, said most of the working population of Bengaluru is hubbed on to the IT sector. “Their work involves long hours of sitting, inactivity and unnoticed slouch in the posture. The city roads add to this most common problem of backache,” he said.

“Daily commute using public or private transport on potholed roads puts an added axial loading — patients' own weight comes on to the most dependent part, the lower back and it predisposes to disc bulge, muscle spasm and ultimately sore back,” the doctor explained.

Precautions

Advising precautions, Dr. Mukartihal said the vehicle must be well-serviced and maintained with proper shock absorption and cushioning. “If the shock absorption is good, atleast 30% of the impact of the load will be transferred to the vehicle,” he said.

“While driving at night, roads should be well-lit so that there is good visibility of the road conditions. For any accident, minor or major, the individual has to receive proper medical care as early as possible. The earlier we treat them, the better the healing. The ‘golden hour’ or the first 60 minutes following a trauma is a critical window,” the doctor added.