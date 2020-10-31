Bad roads: 31 teams formed to oversee repairs

This follows a report in The Hindu on the poor condition of roads

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) engineers have been directed to prioritise on repairing 1,300 km of prominent roads.

As many as 31 teams have been constituted for this purpose. BBMP Administrator Gaurav Gupta and Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, on Friday, chaired a meeting to review filling of potholes and road repairs.

The meeting follows The Hindu’s report on the poor condition of roads across the city where citizens had pointed out that the city resembled a war zone with potholes, bad reaches and ongoing development work.

While the core zones will have two teams each that will place indents for hot mix from the civic body’s plant in Kannur, the remaining five outer zones will have three teams each. Engineers have been directed to fully utilise the hot mix plant, place indents for hot mix to fill potholes and repair bad reaches in their respective jurisdictions.

Both officials said that the BBMP’s hot mix plant was under-utilised.