Bad road claims another life

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 24, 2022 22:38 IST

A 44-year-old regional manager of a private firm succumbed to severe head injuries on Monday after falling off his motorcycle, allegedly due to a bad patch of road in Herohalli on Magadi Road last Thursday.

The deceased, Suprith J., was a resident of Syndicate Layout in Herohalli. According to the police, he was on his way to work when the accident occurred around 12.30 p.m.

The police said Suprith was riding near Ramraj Granites when his two-wheeler slipped into a pothole and lost balance. He fell on the road sustaining severe head injuries. Passers-by, with the help of a few autorickshaw drivers, rushed him to the Herohalli government hospital.

He was later shifted to a private hospital in Malleswaram where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Suprith’s brother Surakshit has filed a complaint with the Byadarahalli police stating that he got a phone call informing him about Suprith sustaining severe head injuries due to a pothole on the road.

The Byadarahalli police have registered a case against Suprith charging him under rash and negligent driving and death due to negligence.

