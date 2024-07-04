BACL scouts for design consultancy for Bengaluru Airport City streetscape and elevated walkway

Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to procure the services of a design consultancy for Bengaluru Airport City streetscape and elevated walkway.

The BACL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“The BACL intends to procure services ‘Principal Design Consultancy for Bengaluru Airport City streetscape and elevated walkway’ (‘Services’) from a suitably qualified and experienced company on the terms and conditions contained in this RFP. The quotes/proposals for the services shall be submitted in accordance with the financial, technical and other specifications/scope work specified in the RFP,” states the objective of the RFP.

The BACL has been founded to develop the airport city at the KIA which will consist of business parks, R&D hubs, global capability centres, education and health district, hospitality, central park, a multipurpose concert arena etc. In May, the BACL unveiled investment plans for a two million square feet business park and 775 keys hotel.

Temporary ATC

In addition, the BIAL has also issued an RFP to design and build a temporary air traffic control (ATC) tower at the KIA. A BIAL spokesperson said a tender has been floated for a temporary ATC. “The current ATC has been around for 16 to 17 years and it will be refurbished,” the spokesperson said.

The ATC at the KIA became operational on May 24, 2008, and is managed by the Airports Authority of India. The KIA is the third busiest airport in the country having handled a total of 37.53 million passengers during the FY 2023-2024.

Exporting perishables

The BIAL said that in FY 2023-24, the KIA continued to serve as the number one airport in India for exporting perishables for the fourth consecutive year.

During this fiscal year, the airport recorded a total perishable cargo tonnage of 63,188 tonnes, marking an impressive 18% growth compared to the previous fiscal year, handling 28% of the country’s total perishable cargo. “The airport also processed 44% of the south India’s total perishable cargo and 28% of the national share for FY 2023-24,” the BIAL said.