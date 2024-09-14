ADVERTISEMENT

BACL initiates plans for business park at airport city

Published - September 14, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru Airport City Limited (BACL) has initiated plans for the development of a business park at the airport city on the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) premises.

BACL which was founded to develop the airport city has issued a request for proposal (RFP) seeking the services of a company for carrying out excavation work for the first phase of the business park project. “BACL intends to procure works ‘Excavation Package for Business Park Phase 1’ from a suitably qualified and experienced company on the terms and conditions contained in this RFP,” stated the objective of the RFP.

Earlier this year, BACL unveiled its investment plan for a two-million square feet business park. “The biophilic-inspired business park by BACL promises smart workspaces within a vibrant public realm,” BACL had said while announcing the project.

BACL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Limited, the operator of KIA.

Apart from the park, it will also house R&D hubs, global capability centres, education and health district, hospitality, central park, a multipurpose concert arena, retail, dining and entertainment village.

A combo hotel comprising a total of 775 keys is also expected to come up by the end of 2026. The hotel will feature the Vivanta brand with 450 keys, along with the Ginger brand providing 325 keys.

