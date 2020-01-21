Baby weighing 5.9 kg born in Vani Vilas hospital

At a time when low birth weight and malnourishment have become a major concern, a heavy male baby weighing 5.9 kilograms was born to Saraswati and Yogesh Mangare at the State-run Vani Vilas Hospital.

The baby was delivered by Caesarean section on January 18. As overweight newborns are normal in cases where the mother has diabetes, hypertension, abnormal thyroid levels or any other health issue, the first thing doctors did was to check if Ms. Saraswati had any complications. To their surprise, she had no abnormality. This is her second child who was born 14 years after her first delivery.

“The infant weighs the same as a three-month-old. Normally, newborn babies weigh 2.5 -3.5 kg. In rare cases, the weight can go up to 4.5 kg. Usually, a newborn is heavy if the mother has any health complication or the baby has cardiac or nephrology issues. We did some tests and found the baby to be normal,” Geeta Shivamurthy, Medical Superintendent, told The Hindu.

She said the mother and baby would be sent to Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences on Wednesday for further evaluation. “We have sent samples for inborn error of metabolism. The report of this test is awaited. The mother and baby have been moved from Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the ward on Tuesday,” she said.

The couple hail from Darjeeling in Bengal. They have been residing in the city for the last 16 years.

According to doctors, the record so far for the heaviest newborn in India is held by a male baby weighing 6.8 kg born to Nandini in Hassan district in 2016. Earlier in November 2015, Firdous Khatun of Uttar Pradesh delivered a male child weighing 6.7 kg.

The world record for the heaviest baby is 10.2 kg for a boy born to Carmelina Fedele in Aversa, Italy, in September 1955.