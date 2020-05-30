Baby stolen from BBMP hospital an hour after birth

Bengaluru

30 May 2020 18:15 IST

The Chamarajpet police are on the lookout for a woman who is on the run after allegedly stealing a newborn boy an hour after birth at a BBMP hospital on Friday morning. The mother, Husna Banu, 29, first went to a private hospital where her sister-in-law was employed as a housekeeping staff. There, the doctor, after examining her, referred her to a civic hospital.

She delivered later in the day, and was shifted to a ward where she was the only patient. According to the police, her husband, Naveed Pasha, left the hospital to drop the sister-in-law at her workplace. The sister-in-law’s husband, Akmal Pasha remained outside the hospital and informed relatives of the arrival of the baby. “While this was happening, a woman walked into the ward, picked up the child and left through the back gate. Husna was sleeping at the time,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

It was only when Akmal returned to the ward that they realised the baby was missing. The police, during the course of the investigation, learned that the security guard had opened the back gate to allow the washerwoman to collect laundry.

“CCTV footage from the hospital and outside show a woman with a baby entering an auto. We tracked down the driver who said he dropped the woman at the hospital where Husna’s sister-in-law worked. We have summoned Akmal Pasha and his wife working in the hospital as well as Naveed for questioning,” the police added.

However, the police’s suspicions that they could be involved have angered the family. “The police need to book the hospital for negligence instead of questioning them. Police have been grilling us for many hours since Friday,” said Naveed.