Baby shower, family photo shoot for police personnel

The police have been finding unique ways to keep up the morale of the staff amidst their stressful work life.

Staff of Channammanakere Acchukattu police station took a few hours off last week and managed to make the station resemble a function hall as they organised a traditional baby shower for two constables, a day before they set off on maternity leave.

Some personnel cleared the furniture of the station to set up a stage while others got busy decorating the venue.

Soon, family members of the staff arrived and were seated minutes before Veeramma and Lakshmi were escorted to the stage. The family members sang songs. The two constables were gifted bangles, flowers, fruits, and sweets.

A sumptuous lunch was arranged for everyone and the two constables were given a grand send-off.

In an emotional speech, the two constables thanked their colleagues for the honour and support.

Inspector Puttaswamy H.P., who organised the event, said that the station is the second home for the personnel, and they are all part of a family.

“A baby shower is usually organised by the families, but we wanted to convey the message that our staff is also part of a family, and we care as much as they do. By doing this, the bond of mutual respect among the personnel has increased,” he added.

In another instance, the North division police, on Sunday, organised a family photo shoot for the personnel and their family members. N. Shashikumar (DCP, North division) arranged lunch after the programme.