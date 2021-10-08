Baby sale racket: Police yet to trace 16 infants

They have recovered papers on 28 children who were sold, of whom 12 have been traced

The police, who have arrested five people for allegedly purchasing babies from impoverished parents and selling them to childless couples, said the gang has sold 28 children since 2020. On Thursday, when they arrested the gang, which operated in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai, the police had identified 12 babies.

“However, we have obtained documents with the details of 28 children. We have stepped up investigation to trace the remaining 16,” said a police officer.

The arrested accused — three men and two women — preyed on impoverished families in the three metros and convinced them to sell their babies for ₹70,000 to ₹80,000. They would then sale the babies for lakhs of rupees to childless couples using fake adoption papers.

“We suspect that there are more people involved in the racket. Efforts are on to get information about them from the accused,” the officer said. He added that the police were also verifying the financial background of each of the accused in the hope that the information would shed more light on the extent of the network.