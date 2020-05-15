Baby monkey rescued near Lalbagh

A baby bonnet macaque was rescued by citizens and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) forest cell on Friday. The bonnet macaque is a protected species under the Schedule II (part 1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Prasanna Kumar, wildlife warden, Bengaluru Urban, BBMP forest cell, said the baby was found near the Gutte Anjaneya Swamy Temple close to Lalbagh.

“Citizens said a monkey community had come there. The mother delivered the child, but did not accept it. It probably had a health problem. The temple priest called and the baby was only two hours old. It was fed a diluted milk solution as it had not got any milk since its birth. When we gave it a doll, it held on and was looking for milk,” he said.

The baby was then sent to the wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kengeri and was kept in an incubator.

Mr. Kumar has urged people not to feed wildlife and call the forest cell instead. “Please do not feed wildlife food we eat. If you want it to survive, let it be. Don’t change its habits. Call us for rescue and rehabilitation instead,” he reiterated.

Mr. Kumar can be reached at 99027 94711.