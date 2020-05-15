Bengaluru

Baby monkey rescued near Lalbagh

A baby bonnet macaque was rescued by citizens and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) forest cell on Friday. The bonnet macaque is a protected species under the Schedule II (part 1) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Prasanna Kumar, wildlife warden, Bengaluru Urban, BBMP forest cell, said the baby was found near the Gutte Anjaneya Swamy Temple close to Lalbagh.

“Citizens said a monkey community had come there. The mother delivered the child, but did not accept it. It probably had a health problem. The temple priest called and the baby was only two hours old. It was fed a diluted milk solution as it had not got any milk since its birth. When we gave it a doll, it held on and was looking for milk,” he said.

The baby was then sent to the wildlife rehabilitation centre in Kengeri and was kept in an incubator.

Mr. Kumar has urged people not to feed wildlife and call the forest cell instead. “Please do not feed wildlife food we eat. If you want it to survive, let it be. Don’t change its habits. Call us for rescue and rehabilitation instead,” he reiterated.

Mr. Kumar can be reached at 99027 94711.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 15, 2020 11:52:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/baby-monkey-rescued-near-lalbagh/article31596958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY