BengaluruBengaluru 26 August 2021 04:09 IST
Baby found abandoned next to private college
Updated: 26 August 2021 04:09 IST
The Byadarahalli police with the help residents rescued a newborn baby abandoned on the side of a road on Wednesday. Passersby had heard the baby crying. When they went to investigate, they found her wrapped in a piece of cloth on the road next to a private college.
The police took the infant to Vani Vilas Hospital for treatment. “We have taken up a case and are inquiring with hospitals and nursing homes in and around the area for possible leads on the identity of the parents,” said the police.
