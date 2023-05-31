ADVERTISEMENT

B. Dayananda takes over as Bengaluru police commissioner

May 31, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - Bengaluru

He lists traffic management and cyber crime as his priorities

The Hindu Bureau

B. Dayananda took over as the police commissioner of Bengaluru from C.H. Pratap Reddy, on May 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Focuss on traffic management and cyber crime are the top priorities of B. Dayananda, who took over as the police commissioner of Bengaluru on May 31. The outgoing commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy handed over the baton to Mr. Dayananda.

Speaking to mediapersons after taking over, Mr Dayananda said, “People have trust in the department, and I will work hard to retain that trust. There are many challenges, and they will be taken up on priority. Traffic management in the city needs coordination from civic agencies. The department will work with the agencies to manage traffic in a better way.”

He said there is no decision yet on bringing back the towing system. The department will study the pros and cons, and submit a report to the government.

Cyber crime is another challenge faced by the police in Bengaluru. There is an overload of cases in cyber crime stations and the police require training to investigate the cases effectively, he pointed out, adding that the required training will be provided to all the police officials to handle cyber crime cases at regular stations, which can help reduce the burden on cyber crime police personnel.

