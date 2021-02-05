B-1 Bomber pilot impressed with Tejas counterpart

He has been flying a B-1 for about 17 years

Lt. Col. Michael Fessler, the commander who flew the B-1 Bomber along with the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on the first day at Aero India 2021, termed the exercise as an amazing experience. During an interaction on Thursday, the pilot said that the B1 is the first bomber to land in India after over 75 years. He said the last time a bomber landed was in October 1945.

“Aero India has been an amazing experience. I have gotten the chance to work with many air forces across the world, but never personally had any opportunity to work with the Indian Air Force. I was looking forward to it for quite some time. We are really impressed with the pilot of Tejas. Their leadership, professionalism and skill has been incredible. Unfortunately, I never had an opportunity to personally meet pilots. They were about 25 feet away during the exercise, I got very pretty face-to-face with them,” he said.

He said that he has been in the U.S. Air Force for almost 20 years and has been flying B-1 actively for about 17 years. “The B-1 B is one of the last aeroplanes in the world that has variable geometry wings.”

He added that the main objective of taking part in Aero India was to build partnership and a personal relationship with the Indian Air Force.