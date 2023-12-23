B·LORE Short Film Festival presents the cityscape from behind the lens

December 23, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:38 am IST

In a celebration of new voices and fresh perspectives of Bengaluru, the inaugural B·LORE Short Film Festival unfolded at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on December 9 and 10. The event, organized by B·LORE, an initiative by BIC, successfully brought together amateur, emerging and established filmmakers to showcase 25 distinctive short films about the city.

The B·LORE jury selected these films from over 150 submissions that captured the essence of the city under thematic categories: Workin’ the City, Mobility and the City, Environment In Focus, The Urban City, and Showcasing History. These short films captured both the mundane and nostalgic facets of Bengaluru — ranging from the best dosas in the city to the photographers stationed outside Vidhana Soudha.

The narratives skilfully attempted to romanticise the chaos of Bengaluru traffic and the intricate web of Namma Metro. Delving into societal issues, some films shed light on the potters’ colony and environmental conservation, elevating the discourse beyond the commonplace. The filmmakers also paid an ode to the reservoir of Bengaluru’s heritage and culture.

The B·LORE Short Film Festival unfolded with a diverse program on its first day, beginning with Workin’ the City film screenings, an online masterclass by Avijit Mukul Kishore exploring urban narratives, and discussions with grantees. The day continued with screenings on Mobility and the City, which saw humorous perspectives on navigating the city, and concluded with Environment In Focus, which featured film screenings and a captivating presentation on Bringing the Forest Alive.

Day two focused on The Urban City with insightful discussions by the B·LORE jury. The festival concluded with Showcasing History and Kannada Shorts, featuring a presentation by filmmaker Sandhya Kumar and KM Chaitanya.

Filmmakers involved in crafting these cinematic vignettes expressed a common sentiment, noting that “the festival served as a poignant response to the often-repeated assertion in popular culture that Bengaluru lacks a distinctive culture when compared to Delhi and Mumbai.” These short films, they argued, “serve as a compelling medium to kindle a renewed appreciation for Bengaluru’s unique cultural opulence and heritage wealth.”

