Azim Premji University signs MoU with Directorate of Census Operations

February 09, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

 

 Azim Premji University and the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, on Friday (Februray 9) signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a dedicated workstation at the University’s Bengaluru campus to facilitate research on anonymised raw census data. This facility will be available for all members and students of Azim Premji University and external researchers for academic purposes.

The MoU was signed by Vijay Kumar S.B., director, Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, and Indu Prasad, vice-Chancellor, Azim Premji University. 

The workstation at the University will provide desktops with analytical software and a printing facility. Researchers may submit their proposal to the Data Centre, Knowledge Resource Centre, Azim Premji University, along with a request for cross-tabulation data. The proposal will be reviewed by a committee that will decide on the access to data. Researchers must work on their proposal from the dedicated facility at the University, Azim Premji University in a release said. 

