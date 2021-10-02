Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events planned

Bengaluru

02 October 2021 00:40 IST

To celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, several initiatives have been taken up till October 3.

Planned by the Smart Cities Mission, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the intent is to ensure that cities undertake a 75-hour urban transformation implementation event with the objective of reimagining public spaces, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

After inaugurating the programme here on Friday, he said to begin with, the Bengaluru Smart City Ltd.’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has facilitated three initiatives: freedom from waste, traffic and pollution.

Advertising

Advertising

Under the ‘75 hours Place Making Marathon’, a ‘Slow Street’ on Shanthinagar Main Road has been planned. The project aims to enhance the walking experience of caregivers and toddlers by incorporating various measures for safe access to early childhood amenities.

Infrastructural improvements at Akkithimmanahalli and Ayyappa Garden anganwadis, such as child-sized toilets and play interventions, and at Bal Bhavan, where child-friendly seating and gaming spaces will also be taken up during this period. A project at K.R. Market junction will provide sitting amenities for public and pedestrian crossing at the junction.

Also planned is Cycle for Freedom, a cyclothon, on Saturday at 7 a.m. from Vidhana Soudha (east gate).