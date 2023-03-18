Ayushmati women’s clinics to come up in 57 locations in Bengaluru

March 18, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will start dedicated women’s clinics in 57 locations, in primary health care centres, in Bengaluru to provide healthcare services to women from low-income groups who often can’t afford gynaecologists and other services. According to officials, all the clinics will be opened by end of April, and they will be called ‘Ayushmati women’s clinic’.

“These clinics will focus on issues related to women. They will include a gynaecologist who will provide treatment and check-up for women. Treatment will be available for all age groups of women — from children to the elderly,” a BBMP official said.

“Apart from this, doctors will treat other health issues, including diabetes and blood pressure. The clinics will offer suggestions to pregnant women, such as details about diet and hygiene. They will provide free medicines, along with pre-natal check-up,” the official added.

The clinics will have referral and counselling services. “Health complications of women patients will be recorded. They will be given an appointment to meet the doctor concerned in speciality hospitals for treatment,” the official said.

‘Ayushmati women’s clinics’ will be painted in pink colour, including the building, bed sheets and covers, to ensure uniformity and for easy identification.

The BBMP started 208 Namma Clinics in Bengaluru in February 2023. The clinics, according to officials, are expected to ease pressure on existing healthcare institutions as they can treat non-communicable diseases, fever, mental illnesses, and handle immunisation programmes.