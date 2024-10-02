Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir model and Puri Jagannath dolls being sought by people the most this Dasara

With the inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya earlier this year, the demand for models of the newly built temple has spiralled as customers flock to doll shops in Bengaluru ahead of Dasara festival. There are also many takers for the dolls of Puri Jagannath.

“We have the Ayodhya Rama idol this year because the temple got inaugurated this year,” said Hemanth Kumar, owner of Dasara Bombe Mane in Basavanagudi. The store has been around for 25 years and attracts buyers from across the city during this season.

Talking about their other new sets and idols for this year which also have high demand, he said, “We are selling a replica of the Navadurga idol in Mysore Palace. Normally, one of the most highly sought-after sets is the Girija Kalyana set, which consists of 15 pieces, which people often buy to increase the prospect of marriage”. He has sold 10-15 sets of Girija Kalyana this year.

Even in Jayanagar, at Mahalakshmi Dasara Doll House, the maximum demand is for Puri Jagannath idols and Ayodhya Rama idols. Noting an increase in demand, Arjun T.S., the owner of the store said, “We get about 600 customers per week.”

Doll arrangement is a tradition followed by many, especially in the old Mysuru region during the Dasara festival. This year, the Dasara procession set, Navadurga idols, Dashavatara and Ashta Lakshmi idols have attracted more buyers in most stores of Gandhi Bazaar, Jayanagar, and Malleshwaram. Like everything else in the market, the price of Dasara dolls has also gone up this year, almost ₹500 per set and ₹50 - ₹300 per piece on an average.

While the Durga idols are selling at around ₹2,600 per piece in Basavanagudi, the Ashta Lakshmi set was selling at ₹4,500 in Jayanagar. The Dasara procession set selling at ₹5,000 was the highest-priced set in stores in Basavanagudi. However, customers do not seem to mind the prices.

“The prices keep increasing every year due to inflation, but it is worth it for someone keen on collecting dolls, as this is a one time investment,” said Divya, a customer in Jayanagar.

“There are many new concepts and designs in the dolls this year, although the prices have not increased that much,” said Shweta V, another customer in Basavanagudi. “The material or the paint that is used usually determines how costly a doll is, and for each new concept the price has gone up by ₹500,” she added.

