Ayesha Khanum appointed chairperson of Karnataka Media Academy 

Published - July 11, 2024 02:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka government on Wednesday (July 10) appointed veteran journalist Ayesha Khanum as chairperson of the Karnataka Media Academy. She has worked in several news organisations and her previous stint was with Doordarshan.

The government also appointed M.N. Ahobalapathy, journalist from Chitradurga, K. Venkatesh, senior news photographer, Bengaluru, and K. Ningajja, journalist from Gangavati, as members of the academy.

The term of office will come into effect immediately until further orders, according to a notification from the Karnataka Government Secretariat.

