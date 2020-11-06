AWBI told to select person to inspect race horses at BTC

06 November 2020 06:44 IST

The person will ascertain whether the club has followed provisions of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) to chose one of two persons authorised by the Union government to inspect race horses at Bangalore Turf Club Ltd. (BTC) to ascertain whether the club has followed provisions of the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by M/s. Compassion Unlimited Plus Action, Bengaluru.

The bench directed AWBI to ensure that the authorised person completes the inspection and submits the report within a specified period while adjourning further hearing till December 10.

Alleging that the BTC has not been following the norms with respect to transport, care and upkeep of animals at the time of training and performance, the petitioner had sought directions to AWBI to inspect BTC and cancel registration of horses whose upkeep is not as per the rules.

Though the AWBI had earlier sent a person for inspection, the BTC had objected stating that the person was not authorised by the Union government.

The court asked the Central government to inform the person authorised to conduct an inspection as per the rules. On Thursday, the Central government submitted names of authorised persons.

The bench expressed displeasure with the AWBI for failing to communicate with the Central government on the officers authorised for conducting an inspection.