Awareness run on myopia on July 28

Published - July 18, 2024 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Narayana Nethralaya, is organising ‘Sun, Fun, Fight Myopia on the Run,’ on July 28 at Rajendra Singhji Army Officers Institute, M.G. Road, from 7.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

Narayana Nethralaya, in a release, said this run is being organised to raise awareness about myopia, promote its prevention and emphasize the importance of timely action. The event features a 1.5k family run, magic show, face painting, bouncy castle, fun and educational games for kids. 

The last date to register is July 20. For details, call Ph: 080-66121643.

Karnataka / Bangalore / health

