Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and Vinayaka Gokak Vangmaya Trust will jointly present the Prof. V.K. Gokak Award on Sunday to writer Gururaj Karajagi. The event will be held at 11 a.m. at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Race Course Road, Bengaluru.

