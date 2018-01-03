Avian flu: Unlicensed shops make monitoring difficult

With the proliferation of unlicensed shops selling poultry, the Department of Animal Husbandry is finding it difficult to monitor the situation amidst fears of an outbreak of avian flu in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, one country chicken from a shop in Dasarahalli tested positive for the H5 strain of avian flu. Following this, 12 samples from Dasarahalli, apart from five live birds from the probable supplier, were tested. The results of the test on the samples, which were sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, are negative, officials said.

Officials told The Hindu that tracing suppliers is proving to be a difficult task as many unlicensed shops sell meat in the city. Even the shop where the infected bird was found is not licenced.

“We believe that an estimated 150-190 country chickens are sold per week in the Dasarahalli zone, unlike broiler chicken, which is sold in much larger numbers. That apart, country chicken is supplied by those having backyard farms, making monitoring and tracing the source difficult,” said an official.

A high-level meeting of officials of the Departments of Health and Animal Husbandry, Deputy Commissioner (Urban) and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was held on Wednesday. Principal Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry Rajkumar Khatri said that culling of chicken from Dasarahalli area is being carried out by three teams that are following a strict protocol. After the culling is completed, the team members will be put in quarantine for 10 days.

Ajay Seth, principal secretary, Department of Health, said that the possibility of the H5 strain transmitting to humans is low. “However, we are not taking any chances. A central team is likely to visit the city on Thursday and any recommendations they give will also be followed. We have asked all health workers to watch out for flu-like symptoms and bird deaths, apart from taking up door-to-door surveillance. The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department has also been intimated in this regard,” he said.

Helpline set up

Reiterating that there is no need to panic, Rajkumar Khatri, principal secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry, said that a helpline had been set up. All precautionary and surveillance measures are in place. The helpline is being manned by doctors and veterinarians. For any questions or to report any instance of flu-like symptoms or unnatural death of birds, call toll free number 1800-425-0012, or (080) 23417100.