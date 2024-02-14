Avanti Nioding’s debut novel is an ode to her childhood

February 14, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

“It was an exhilarating feeling of having done something right,” says Avanti Nioding whose debut novel House of Past has been released. The book is an ode to her childhood memories and her passion for storytelling.

Her novel tells the coming-of-age story of a young girl whose experiences are interlaced with the paranormal and the dream world which she alternates with reality. The book mainly explores feelings of paranoia and entrapment in a world where she is surrounded by people who do not feel as strongly as she does. The protagonist feels alienated and desperately seeks balance and home.

Childhood

Growing up in Choudwar, Odisha, Avanti describes her childhood as one filled with absolute greenery. “I was mesmerised by the affluence of nature around me, that is where I learned to savour the pleasure of solitude. Choudwar’s memories keep reflecting in my writings,” says the author, who currently lives in Bengaluru.

For Avanti, it was her school library that opened up a world of stories, especially the children’s classic literature and fairytales. The library became her refuge where her curious mind found solace and her imagination soared.

During her graduation studies at Nagpur, Maharashtra, Avanti continued her passion for writing through poetry and articles that often featured in local newspapers and college magazines.

Her engagement with theatre as a performer has also helped her understand and shape characters when it comes to writing, “For me performing on stage as a character, and writing, both have the same root. While on stage I was one of the characters trying to do justice to a writer’s creation, as a writer I was thinking and being multiple characters. It is the desire to tell stories that helped me perform on the stage, as well as to write.”

The character

The narrative revolves around the character Anya’s intense feelings of nostalgia and homesickness which sends her down a rabbit hole, where she is forced to confront connections and facts from her school days that she had buried deep inside since she refuses to get out of her paranoia-induced sleep.

Writing her first book, it took her a year to complete it, “I knew the main protagonist, Anya, well enough to know how she would feel. But I did not know how she would react. Often, I would find myself losing sleep over what she was going to do next, and how her actions would affect the rest of the characters in the story.”

Since a large part of the story juggles between dream and reality, Avanti talks about how most of her works have been inspired by her dreams. “It’s like I would dream the whole thing up then wake up and write it down,” she says.

Publishing

Writing a new book and navigating the whole publishing side of the book, Avanti describes can be a daunting as well as a learning experience, “As I self-published the book, I had to do a lot of research. But I found a lot of help and encouragement that pointed me in the right direction. For instance, I learned how to acquire a copyright, acquire an ISBN, choose the right format for the book, the correct font, and placement of my illustrations, among many other things.”

Avanti describes seeing her final work as, “So exciting that I could taste it on my tongue. When I submitted it for printing, I was incredibly nervous. I was putting my heart out there. When I got my first printing book, the touch of the cover and the pages felt delicious.”

With her first book, Avanti describes how the story, “Offers a catharsis to all those who feel confused by a world that adamantly continues to live in denial of that which is difficult to understand.” The book’s young protagonist gives the readers who identify with her ‘hope’ when she comes out of her inner maze.

“Like every passionate reader, I always have a book in my bag, and that makes me feel like I am carrying a world around with me, one I can safely lose myself in,” says Avanti.