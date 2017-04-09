Bengaluru

Autorikshaw driver stabbed to death

A 30-year-old autorikshaw driver was stabbed to death by his friends after a drunken brawl in Bagaluru layout in K.G. Halli on Saturday night.

The deceased, Mohammed Ali, was with his friends at an autorikshaw stand late on Saturday night. According to the police, his friends asked Ali to get cigarettes, but he refused. Heated arguments ensued and his friends repeatedly stabbed Ali and then sped away. Ali, who was profusely bleeding, raised alarm for help and passers-by rushed to his help. Ali was later shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The K.G. Halli police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on to track down the accused.

