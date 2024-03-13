Autorickshaw unions demand welfare board for drivers

March 13, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following the Karnataka government’s decision to prohibit electric bike taxi services, unions representing autorickshaw drivers are now pressing the government to establish a welfare board specifically for auto rickshaw drivers.

Earlier, the auto drivers presented their request to Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy for the establishment of a welfare board. According to the auto drivers, this board will significantly help them address their grievances.

Autorickshaw driver’s unions have sought the government’s assistance to phase out old auto rickshaws and offer owners a loan facility to purchase new vehicles. Additionally, they highlight concerns regarding the indiscriminate issuance of permits, which results in unhealthy competition among drivers. The union urges the government to fulfil its promise of a special package and implement it accordingly.

“Indiscriminate issuance of permits for new autorickshaws is a big concern,” said Rudramurthy, the general secretary of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union. “We insist that measures be taken to phase out old autorickshaws, offering a loan facility to owners for acquiring new vehicles,” he added.

C.N. Srinivas of the Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union said, “We intend to soon meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to advocate for and persuade him on the necessity of establishing a welfare board for auto rickshaw drivers. The creation of such a board would be immensely beneficial for auto drivers and owners.”

The Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Karnataka Motor Transport and Other Allied Workers’ Social Security and Welfare Bill, 2024, on February 29. This bill provides social security and other benefits to motor vehicle drivers, conductors, cleaners, supervisors, station staff, line-checking staff, booking clerks, cash clerks, depot clerks, timekeepers, watchmen/attenders, and other unorganised workers engaged in motor transport.

The Bill aims to provide welfare measures to those working in garages, tyre retreading and resoling units, puncture shops, wheel balancing and alignment units, and water washing units. The facilities provided would be similar to those provided for construction workers now.

